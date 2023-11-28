Bangladesh vs New Zealand first Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Tuesday:

Bangladesh first innings

Mahmudul Hasan c Mitchell b Sodhi 86

Zakir Hasan b Patel 12

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Williamson b Phillips 37

Mominul Haque c Blundell b Phillips 37

Mushfiqur Rahim c Williamson b Patel 12

Shahadat Hossain c Nicholls b Phillips 24

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Mitchell b Jamieson 20

Nurul Hasan c Blundell b Phillips 29

Nayeem Hasan c Latham b Jamieson 16

Taijul islam not out 8

Shoriful Islam 13

Extras (b12, lb3, w1) 16

Total (nine wickets; 85 overs) 310

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Zakir), 2-92 (Najmul), 3-180 (Mominul), 4-184 (Mahmudul), 5-210 (Mushfiqur), 6-233 (Mehidy), 7-261 (Shahadat), 8-276 (Nurul), 9-290 (Nayeem)

Bowling: Southee 14-2-43-0 (w1), Jamieson 17-5-52-2, Patel 24-1-76-2, Sodhi 14-1-71-1, Philips 16-1-53-4

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)