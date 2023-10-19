Bangladesh without Shakib as they bat against India in World Cup

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the World Cup match against India in Pune on Thursday in a major blow to the Tigers' hopes of defeating the in-form tournament hosts.

Star all-rounder Shakib failed to overcome a thigh injury he suffered during Friday's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

Now in his fifth World Cup, Shakib scored 40 then completed a return of 1-54 with his left-arm spin before hobbling off the field.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinga said Wednesday that 36-year-old Shakib would undergo a fitness test on the morning of the game.

But when Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as skipper, walked out for the toss, it was clear Shakib had been sidelined.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took Shakib's place in the team, with Hasun Mahmud replacing dropped paceman Taskin Ahmed.

Najmul called correctly and opted to bat on a surface expected to favour run-scoring.

India, bidding for a fourth successive win at the World Cup, were unchanged.

Bangladesh have lost their last two matches after starting the World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mamud, Shoriful islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)