Bangladeshi Disease Control Agency Reports First Coronavirus Cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus infection, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research said Sunday.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters at a briefing that two relatives had tested positive after returning from Italy, while the third patient had been in contact with them.

They are in their 20s and 30s.

The South Asian nation restricted entry to people coming from Italy, South Korea, Japan and Kuwait this week, requiring them to undergo medical checks before traveling.

The number of people who contracted the COVID-19 viral disease globally has topped 100,000, the World Health Organization said Saturday. The virus has spread to more than 90 countries since emerging in China in December.