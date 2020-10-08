Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Says Plans to Visit Russia Early Next Year

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen has told Sputnik in an exclusive interview that he plans to visit Russia at the start of 2021 at the latest, adding that his ministry is working hard to organize his visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen has told Sputnik in an exclusive interview that he plans to visit Russia at the start of 2021 at the latest, adding that his ministry is working hard to organize his visit to Moscow.

"Yes, there is a possibility that I visit Russia at the end of this year or early next year. My Ministry is working to materialize high-level visits to both ends.

I am eagerly looking forward to receiving my colleague Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, to Bangladesh," Momen said.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister traveled to Moscow for a working visit back in April 2019. During a meeting with Lavrov, both parties discussed the potential of strengthening gas cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh.

Momen at that time praised Russia as a "trusted and reliable friend" that has supported Bangladesh since its independence in 1971.