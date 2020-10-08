UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Says Plans To Visit Russia Early Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Says Plans to Visit Russia Early Next Year

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen has told Sputnik in an exclusive interview that he plans to visit Russia at the start of 2021 at the latest, adding that his ministry is working hard to organize his visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen has told Sputnik in an exclusive interview that he plans to visit Russia at the start of 2021 at the latest, adding that his ministry is working hard to organize his visit to Moscow.

"Yes, there is a possibility that I visit Russia at the end of this year or early next year. My Ministry is working to materialize high-level visits to both ends.

I am eagerly looking forward to receiving my colleague Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, to Bangladesh," Momen said.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister traveled to Moscow for a working visit back in April 2019. During a meeting with Lavrov, both parties discussed the potential of strengthening gas cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh.

Momen at that time praised Russia as a "trusted and reliable friend" that has supported Bangladesh since its independence in 1971.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Moscow Russia Visit Independence April Gas 2019

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

19 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

3 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

3 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.