Bangladeshi Government to Release Ex-Prime Minister Zia From Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Bangladeshi government has decided to release Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister and current chairperson of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from prison for six months for health reasons, media reported on Tuesday, citing Law Minister Anisul Huq.

According to Bangladeshi Prothom Alo newspaper, Zia will receive treatment at her place of residence and be barred from traveling abroad. The Home Ministry's approval was necessary for Zia's release, the newspaper added, citing Huq.

Zia was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment over corruption charges in February 2018. Having been the BNP chairperson since 1984, Zia held the post of prime minister twice from 1991-1996 and from 2001-2006.