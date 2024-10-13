Bangladeshi Hindus defy attack worries to celebrate festival

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, vast crowds celebrate the biggest Hindu festival of the year under tight security, after a spate of attacks against the minority following the ouster of the autocratic premier.

Whirling dancers jump to ear-popping loud music for Durga Puja on Sunday, a joyful culmination of a week of prayer and party for the South Asian nation's Hindu devotees, who make up less than a tenth of its 170 million people.

"We pray for a better and inclusive Bangladesh," said Sourav Das, 34, who works for a private company and came to the packed Dhakeshwari Hindu temple in the capital with his wife and family.

This year, the colourful celebrations are a defiant expression of faith, after the Hindu community was hit in the chaotic aftermath of a student-led revolution that forced the prime minister to flee.