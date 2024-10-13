Bangladeshi Hindus Defy Attack Worries To Celebrate Festival
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, vast crowds celebrate the biggest Hindu festival of the year under tight security, after a spate of attacks against the minority following the ouster of the autocratic premier.
Whirling dancers jump to ear-popping loud music for Durga Puja on Sunday, a joyful culmination of a week of prayer and party for the South Asian nation's Hindu devotees, who make up less than a tenth of its 170 million people.
"We pray for a better and inclusive Bangladesh," said Sourav Das, 34, who works for a private company and came to the packed Dhakeshwari Hindu temple in the capital with his wife and family.
This year, the colourful celebrations are a defiant expression of faith, after the Hindu community was hit in the chaotic aftermath of a student-led revolution that forced the prime minister to flee.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title1 minute ago
-
A beating heart silenced: south Lebanon's Nabatiyeh market2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches air bridge to support Lebanon2 minutes ago
-
Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself11 minutes ago
-
In a first, SpaceX 'catches' megarocket booster after test flight12 minutes ago
-
Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'12 minutes ago
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title12 minutes ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source32 minutes ago
-
Israel army expands evacuation calls for areas in south Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source1 hour ago
-
Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win third Wuhan Open title2 hours ago