Bangladeshi Husband, Wife Plead Guilty of Supporting Islamic State - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A married couple from Bangladesh who lived in the United States pleaded guilty of providing support and resources to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department said in a press release.

In 2015, Shahidul Gaffar and Nabila Khan, a married couple originally from Bangladesh but living in the US state of Pennsylvania, provided financial support to two of Khan's brothers who traveled to Syria to join Islamic State terrorists, the release said.

Gaffar sent international money transfers to one of his wife's two brothers, I.K, to support I.K's travel to Syria. Meanwhile, Khan asked her sister living in Bangladesh to sell some of Khan's gold and provide the money to their oldest brother, J.K., to fund his travel to Syria, the release said.

The defendants each face a maximum possible sentence of five years' imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years' of probation, the release added.