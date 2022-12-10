UrduPoint.com

Bangladeshi Opposition Demands Government Resignation, Snap Elections - Nationalist Party

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Bangladeshi Opposition Demands Government Resignation, Snap Elections - Nationalist Party

The opposition in Bangladesh is holding rallies in the capital city of Dhaka, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held, Zahir Uddin Swapan, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, said on Saturday.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The opposition in Bangladesh is holding rallies in the capital city of Dhaka, demanding that the government resign and new elections be held, Zahir Uddin Swapan, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, said on Saturday.

"Our main demand is that (Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina resigns, parliament dissolves and allows a neutral interim government to intervene to hold free and fair elections," Swapan said, as quoted by Dhaka Tribune news agency.

About 200,000 people joined Saturday's rally, the BNP spokesman added.

The venue of the rally could not accommodate more than 30,000 people, the media said, quoting the police, adding that the event was peaceful, however special forces teams, anti-terrorism units and canine units were on standby.

On December 6, a number of Western embassies in Bangladesh issued a joint statement calling on the country to allow free expression, peaceful assembly and fair elections. On December 9, the White House also called on the Bangladeshi government to investigate reports of violence against journalists and human rights activists ahead of the opposition protest.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Protest Police Bangladesh Parliament White House Dhaka December Media Event Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murder ..

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

1 minute ago
 Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom ..

Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

29 seconds ago
 US journalist Grant Wahl dies suddenly while cover ..

US journalist Grant Wahl dies suddenly while covering FIFA World Cup

30 minutes ago
 ‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence of our innoce ..

‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence of our innocence,’ says Nawaz Sharif

56 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.