Bangladeshi Police Investigating Over 3,200 Cases of Human Trafficking - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Bangladeshi authorities have 3,246 cases of human trafficking pending conclusion or investigation, media reported on Sunday, citing a report by the country's interior ministry.

A total of 31,523 people have been charged in the pending cases, but only 14,541 were arrested so far, the Dhaka Tribune news website said, citing the ministry's report.

Sixty-two cases of human trafficking were filed in various police stations across Bangladesh in January, 61 cases were filed in February and 77 cases were filed in March, the ministry was cited as saying.

From January to March, only 146 cases were settled in court. The defendants were reportedly convicted only in two cases and 13 people were sentenced to varying prison terms.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's human trafficking report, human trafficking gangs operate in virtually every area of Bangladesh. The report also indicated that a significant part of global trafficking originates in Bangladesh and targets numerous countries in East Africa, the middle East and South Asia.