Bangladeshi Prime Minister Launches Country's Metro Rail Service - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday opened the country's first metro line, a Bangladeshi daily newspaper reported.

The length of the metro line built in Dhaka, the country's capital, is 11.73 kilometers (7.29 miles). Initially, it will take 20 minutes to travel as trains will run at a reduced speed, but soon it will come down to 16-17 minutes. It is planned that initially each train will carry about 200-250 passengers, and then this number will reach around 700-800 passengers.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister said that the emergence of the first metro line is among the country's greatest achievements. Moreover, the metro runs on electricity, so it is an environmentally friendly mode of transport, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"Metro rail will be operated remotely using digital system. As a result, this will be used to implement our pledge to establish the smart Bangladesh, and that means it added a new dimension," Hasina was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The prime minister also urged to maintain cleanliness at metro stations.

During the ceremony, she presented a commemorative stamp and a banknote issued to mark the event.

Later in the day, about 200 passengers, including the country's ministers, diplomats, representatives of all religious communities and metro staff, together with Hasina went on the first ride.

Bangladesh has become the third country in South Asia with a metro rail service after India and Pakistan. The Dhaka metro project was launched in 2012, and the following year a loan agreement was signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The main construction work began in 2017. By 2030, six metro rail lines are planned to open in Dhaka measuring 128 kilometers (79.5 miles) in total. The network will include 51 ground and 53 underground stations.

