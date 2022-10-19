UrduPoint.com

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Says Citizens With Enough Energy Amid Power Saving Measures

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Bangladesh is able to supply its citizens with necessary energy volumes amid strict power saving measures, while the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) continues, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday.

"We have kept our promise. We were able to provide electricity to every house in Bangladesh, and we managed to illuminate Bangladesh," Hasina said during a ceremony of installation of a reactor pressure vessel at the Rooppur NPP.

The prime minister also said that the strict saving conditions do not mean that Bangladeshi nationals would not receive energy supply, but called on citizens to continue saving electricity because of the current circumstances.

The Rooppur NPP is constructed by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) which receives financial, technical and technological support from Russia through the Rosatom state corporation that specializes in nuclear energy.

A contract between BAEC and the subsidiary of Rosatom, Atomstroyexport, was signed in December 2015 for the development of the Rooppur NPP. The plant is expected to provide an additional 2,400MW of electricity to Bangladesh by 2024. The plant's first two units are expected to start operation in 2023.

