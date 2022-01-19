Bangladeshi Student Clash Leaves at Least 12 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) At least 12 students have been wounded in a violent skirmish that erupted between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, a nationwide student organization, in the Chittagong University, the national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the United news of Bangladesh agency, the groups' members, armed with bladed weapons, faced off for about an hour late last night. The dispute arose over the dominance at Chittagong University, leaving 12 groups' supporters injured.

According to the agency, all injured received Primary care at the university medical center.

Three people in critical condition have been carried to the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital.

"The situation is now under control," the university's acting proctor Shahidul islam, was cited as saying.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League is a student political organization established in 1948. The organization has been repeatedly accused of torture, extortion, violence, and murder. In 2018, a number of Bangladesh citizens filed a petition demanding to include the Bangladesh Chhatra League in the terrorist organizations list.