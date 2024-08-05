Open Menu

Bangladesh's Army Chief Says Will 'form An Interim Government'

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Monday he would "form an interim government" after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests.

"I am taking full responsibility," the general said, dressed in military fatigues and cap, although it was not immediatly clear if he would head a caretaker government.

"We will form an interim government," Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding that Sheikh Hasina had resigned.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed -- it is time to stop the violence," he added.

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

He said he would talk to the president to form the interim government and had held talks with the main opposition parties and civil society members -- but not Hasina's Awami League.

Waker is a career infantry officer who has spent nearly four decades in the military, serving two tours as a UN peacekeeper as well as in the prime minister's office.

"If the situation gets better, there is no need for emergency", he said, vowing the new authorities would "prosecute all murders" following weeks of deadly protests.

"Now the task of the students is to keep calm and help us," he said.

Bedecked with medal ribbons on his green uniform, the mild-looking and spectacle-wearing officer was appointed to the military's top job as chief of army staff earlier this year.

sa-pjm/mca

Related Topics

Chief Of Army Staff Prime Minister Army Bangladesh United Nations Civil Society Job Tours TV All Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World