NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Bangladesh has registered 182 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total tally has reached 803, the country's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said on Monday.

According to the IEDCR, five COVID-19 patients died over the given period, and the death toll reached 39.

The number of recoveries has increased to 42, the institute added.

More than one-third of all cases have been detected in Dhaka, where 313 people are infected. On Saturday, the authorities extended a nationwide lockdown until April 25. Regular domestic and international flights have been suspended until the end of this month.