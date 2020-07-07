(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases reached nearly 169,000 Tuesday after over 3,000 new infections were detected.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Tuesday afternoon that "3,027 new COVID-19 positive cases and 55 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 168,645 while fatalities stood at 2,151," the official said.

According to the official, 13,173 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 78,102 including 1,953 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

The country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.