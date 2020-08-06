Bangladesh reported about 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total to nearly 250,000, with over half of the patients having recovered in the country so far

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported about 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total to nearly 250,000, with over half of the patients having recovered in the country so far.

The latest figures reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health showed 2,977 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 249,651 while fatalities stood at 3,306, showed the official data.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 143,824 including 2,074 new recoveries on Thursday, said the state agency.

According to the official data, 12,708 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands at 1.32 percent and the current recovery rate 57.61 percent in the country, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

The country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.