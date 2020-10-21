Bangladesh reported 1,545 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the country to 393,131 and the total deaths to 5,723, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,545 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in the country to 393,131 and the total deaths to 5,723, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 308,845, including 1,704 new recoveries on Wednesday.

According to the official data, 14,086 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 78.56 percent, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.