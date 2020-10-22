UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 394,827, Death Toll Reaches 5,747

Bangladesh reported 1,696 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total cases to 394,827 and the death toll to 5,747, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

The official data showed the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 310,532, including 1,687 new recoveries on Thursday.

According to the official data, 14,958 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the country is 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate at 78.65 percent, said the DGHS.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

