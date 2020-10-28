UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's COVID-19 Cases Rise To 403,079, Death Toll Reaches 5,861

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 403,079 and the death toll at 5,861, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,357 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 319,733 including 1,610 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh stands at 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 79.32 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

