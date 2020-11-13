(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,767 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 428,965 and death toll at 6,159, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,539 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 346,387 including 1,519 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 percent and the current recovery rate is 80.75 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.