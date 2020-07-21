Bangladesh confirmed 41 more fatalities from the COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to more than 2,700

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh confirmed 41 more fatalities from the COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to more than 2,700.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka that "3,057 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 210,510 while fatalities stood at 2,709.

She said the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.29 percent and the recovery rate is 54.82 percent.

According to the official, 12,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 115,399 including 1,841 on Tuesday, showed the health ministry data.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2, and the highest 64 deaths in a day on June 30.