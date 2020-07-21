UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 2,700, Total Cases Exceed 210,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,700, total cases exceed 210,000

Bangladesh confirmed 41 more fatalities from the COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to more than 2,700

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh confirmed 41 more fatalities from the COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's death toll to more than 2,700.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka that "3,057 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 210,510 while fatalities stood at 2,709.

She said the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.29 percent and the recovery rate is 54.82 percent.

According to the official, 12,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 115,399 including 1,841 on Tuesday, showed the health ministry data.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2, and the highest 64 deaths in a day on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka June July From

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

9 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

25 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

30 minutes ago

Sri Lanka postpones re-opening of international ai ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.