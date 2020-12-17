UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's COVID-19 Deaths Exceed 7,192, Total Cases Rise To 496,975

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:54 PM

Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths exceed 7,192, total cases rise to 496,975

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 496,975 and death toll at 7,192, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,191 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 431,590 including 2,239 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 86.84 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

