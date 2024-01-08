Open Menu

Bangladesh's Hasina Wins Re-election

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won re-election for a fifth term Sunday, officials said.

Hasina's ruling Awami League "has won the election", an Election Commission spokesman told AFP in the early hours of Monday morning, after a vote that initial reports suggested had a meagre turnout of some 40 percent.

The final result and exact figures will be formally announced at a ceremony later on Monday, election commission officials said Hasina's party had won around three-quarters of seats, at least 220 of the total 300.

