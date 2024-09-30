Open Menu

Bangladesh's Mominul Reaches 100 After India Strike In Rain-hit Test

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Bangladesh's Mominul reaches 100 after India strike in rain-hit Test

Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mominul Haque hit a gritty century and India took two stunning catches as Bangladesh reached lunch at 205-6 as the weather-hit second Test finally got back under way on Monday.

Bangladesh resumed at 107-3 under clear skies on day four in Kanpur after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred with a boundary off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

He was unbeaten on 102 at the break with Mehidy Hasan Miraz six not out.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah began with an incisive spell, bowling Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 with a delivery that pitched and nipped back to rattle the top of off-stump.

Litton Das came in and counter-attacked, hitting Bumrah for three fours in one over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma brought the crowd alive with a remarkable one-hand grab at mid-off to send Litton back in the pavilion off Mohammed Siraj for 13.

Siraj then hung on to a catch with his left hand while running back from mid-off as Ashwin dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for nine.

Former captain Shakib, 37, announced his international retirement on Thursday and could be playing his last Test match if he is unable to return home for a scheduled South Africa series.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday's opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

Related Topics

India Century Bangladesh Kanpur Chennai Lead South Africa Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Litton Das Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

9 minutes ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

4 hours ago
 FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

14 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

1 day ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

2 days ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

2 days ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

2 days ago

More Stories From World