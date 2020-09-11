UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh's Net FDI Inflow Down 68.42 Pct In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Bangladesh's net FDI inflow down 68.42 pct in July

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow into Bangladesh in the first month of the current 2020-21 (July 2020-June 2021) fiscal year fell by 68.42 percent, compared with the same period of the previous 2019-2020 year, showed the recently published central bank data

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that gross FDI inflows were recorded at 170 million U.S.

dollars in July, as against 239 million U.S. dollars in the same period a year earlier.

According to the BB statistics, net FDI inflow in the country in July stood at 18 million U.S. dollars against 57 million U.S. dollars in the same period a year earlier.

Officials said the flow of FDI into Bangladesh has continued to plummet since March, when the country announced the detection of the first three COVID-19 cases.

