Bangsamoro government takes over schools in capital

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Continuing with the normalization process, the autonomous Bangsamoro government in southern Philippines has formally taken over the education department in capital Cotabato City and 63 barangays.

An official statement said the Philippine Department of Education officially transferred the management and integration of the Cotabato City Division education department, along with schools from 63 barangays in North Cotabato, to the Bangsamoro Government's Education Ministry.

A barangay is the smallest administrative division in the Philippines and corresponds to a village, district, or ward.

The formal transfer took place on Monday.

At least 83 schools -- 43 public, 39 private, and 1-State University/secondary school � were handed over to Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government led by Chief Minister Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim.

"There is nothing to be afraid of, and the strongest asset the people can get from this entire process is collaboration," remarked Ebrahim about transfer of the schools.

"We are assured that this transition will not be difficult and I promise you that there will be no discrepancy on the part of our teachers, Insha Allah," Ebrahim said.

North Cotabato province also handed over administration of over 103 schools comprising 85 elementary and 18 secondary schools to the autonomous government.

A total of 4,575 teachers were transferred to the BARMM -- 2,195 from Cotabato City and 2,380 are from North Cotabato province.

The transfer of educational department took place at least two weeks after the administration of Cotabato city was formally taken over by the autonomous Bangsamoro government.