Bank Of Canada Cuts Key Interest Rate By Half Point

Published October 23, 2024

Canada's central bank cut its key interest rate by half a point on Wednesday, reducing it to 3.75 percent and offering further relief to borrowers as inflation cools

Canada had held its benchmark rate steady for almost a year at 5.0 percent, the highest level in two decades, before initiating a cut in early June.

Following three consecutive quarter point cuts, most analysts had forecast more aggressive action for the bank's October announcement, after figures earlier this month showed inflation had dipped below two percent.

"With inflation now back around the 2% target, Governing Council decided to reduce the policy rate by 50 basis points to support economic growth," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

