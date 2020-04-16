UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:02 AM

Bank of Canada holds key lending rate at 0.25% after recent cuts amc/ec

Canada's central bank held its key lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent on Wednesday, after three cuts totalling 150 basis points over the past three weeks

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):Canada's central bank held its key lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent on Wednesday, after three cuts totalling 150 basis points over the past three weeks.

In a statement, the Bank of Canada forecast an eventual "protracted and uneven" global recovery following "a sudden and deep contraction" due to efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Canada, economic activity decreased by one to three percent in the first three months of the year and was forecast to drop 15 to 30 percent in the second quarter, when inflation was expected to drop to near zero.

