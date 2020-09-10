Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

The Bank of Canada is maintaining the target overnight rate of 0.25 percent as the economy emerges from the novel coronavirus-induced crisis, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Bank of Canada is maintaining the target overnight rate of 0.25 percent as the economy emerges from the novel coronavirus-induced crisis, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 percent," the statement said. "The Bank Rate is correspondingly 0.

50 percent and the deposit rate is 0.25 percent."

The central bank said it will continue its program of quantitative easing, including weekly purchases of at least $3.70 billion worth of government bonds.

Canada's GDP decline of 11.5 percent - nearly 39 percent annualized - is in line with its projections as well as with the projection that the US economic recovery has been stronger than expected, the central bank added.