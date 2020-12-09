UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate At 0.25% - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:57 PM

Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy continues to labor amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy continues to labor amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 0.

5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.25 percent," the statement said.

Canada's central bank added that the interest rate will remain at its effective lower bound until the 2 percent inflation target is met and sustained, which, according to the bank, is not projected to happen until 2023.

The Bank of Canada also said it will continue its program of quantitative easing and purchasing weekly $3-billion worth of government bonds.

Related Topics

Canada Bank Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

14 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

15 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

15 minutes ago

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

30 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.