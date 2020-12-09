Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy continues to labor amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy continues to labor amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 0.

5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.25 percent," the statement said.

Canada's central bank added that the interest rate will remain at its effective lower bound until the 2 percent inflation target is met and sustained, which, according to the bank, is not projected to happen until 2023.

The Bank of Canada also said it will continue its program of quantitative easing and purchasing weekly $3-billion worth of government bonds.