Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy labors through the novel coronavirus pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy labors through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.

25 percent," the statement said.

The Bank of Canada also said it will continue its program of quantitative easing and purchasing weekly $3-billion worth of government bonds.

Canada's central bank said that the interest rate will remain at its effective lower bound until the 2 percent inflation target is met and sustained, which, according to the bank, is not projected to happen until 2023.

The next overnight rate announcement is due on March 10.