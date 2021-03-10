Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy labors through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.

25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.25 percent," the statement said.

Canada's central bank added it will continue its program of quantitative easing and purchasing weekly $3-billion worth of government bonds.

The Bank of Canada's next overnight rate announcement is due on April 21.