UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate At 0.25% - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:25 PM

Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate at 0.25% - Statement

The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy labors through the novel coronavirus pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate at 0.25 percent as the economy labors through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.

25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.25 percent," the statement said.

Canada's central bank added it will continue its program of quantitative easing and purchasing weekly $3-billion worth of government bonds.

The Bank of Canada's next overnight rate announcement is due on April 21.

Related Topics

Canada Bank April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil's Lula comes out swinging at Bolsonaro in r ..

22 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, introducing ..

22 minutes ago

Suspense in Iceland as dormant volcanic zone shows ..

22 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on president' ..

22 minutes ago

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

34 minutes ago

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.