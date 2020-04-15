Bank of Canada Maintains Overnight Rate of 0.25% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday that it has decided to maintain the target overnight rate of 0.25 percent.

The announcement comes after three rate cuts in the span of several weeks that has seen the overnight rate drop from 1.75 percent to its effective lower bound as Canada tries to mitigate the fiscal crisis caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 0.25 percent, which the Bank considers its effective lower bound," the statement said.

"The Bank Rate is correspondingly 0.5 percent and the deposit rate is 0.25 percent."

Governor Stephen Poloz has said the current overnight rate is effectively the lower bound, ruling out negative interest rates in the future.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) went to into bear market territory dropping by almost 38 percent since the February 21 high in a span of a month. The earlier Bank of Canada measures appear to have achieved some of the desired effect as the TSX has rebounded from a late-March low and has been stable for the last two weeks.