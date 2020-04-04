Bank of China Cuts Reserve Requirements for Lenders Amid Outbreak Fallout

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Bank of China said Friday it was slashing reserve requirements for mid-sized and small lenders to free up some $56.4 billion in liquidity for the virus-hit economy.

The cuts will be implemented in two phases.

The central bank plans to cut the reserve requirement ratio on April 15 and May 15, each time by 50 basis points.

The bank will also reduce the interest rate on financial institutions' excess reserves to 0.3 percent from 0.72 percent starting April 7, according to a statement published on the financial regulator's website.