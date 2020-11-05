UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Announces 150bn Extra Cash Stimulus

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:16 PM

The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 150 billion in cash stimulus and forecast a deeper coronavirus-induced recession as England began a second lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 150 billion in cash stimulus and forecast a deeper coronavirus-induced recession as England began a second lockdown.

Holding its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.1 percent, the BoE added that it was lifting quantitative easing (QE) stimulus by the equivalent of $195 billion as it seeks to boost lending by retail banks and stimulate UK economic growth.

It forecast the British economy to shrink 11 percent this year, worse than prior guidance of a 9.5-percent contraction.

Output was set to rebound by 7.25 percent next year but less than the central bank's previous prediction of 9.0-percent growth.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak later announced a new multi-billion-pound coronavirus support package, notably a lengthy extension of his government's furlough jobs scheme to the end of March.

"The bank's forecasts... show economic activity is supported by our substantial fiscal and monetary policy action," the chancellor of the exchequer told lawmakers as he launched his latest plan to combat virus fallout.

