Bank Of England Announces Increase In Interest Rate By 50Bp To 5%

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The Bank of England said on Thursday that it has decided to raise its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 5%, the highest figure since 2008

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Bank of England said on Thursday that it has decided to raise its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 5%, the highest figure since 2008.

"At its meeting ending on 21 June 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 5%," the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator noted that the target inflation is 2%, and if the inflationary pressure persists, the bank will be forced to further increase its interest rate.

The rate has reached its record high since April 2008.

In May and March of this year, the Bank of England raised the rate by 25 basis points, and in February by 50 basis points.

The United Kingdom, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

