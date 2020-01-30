UrduPoint.com
Bank Of England Maintains Key Interest Rate At 0.75% Ahead Of Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

The Bank of England said Thursday it would keep the main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent, a day before the country leaves the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Bank of England said Thursday it would keep the main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent, a day before the country leaves the European Union.

"At its meeting ending on 29 January 2020, the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%," it said in January's monetary policy report.

The central bank expects the UK economy to grow by a modest 0.8 percent this year before picking up pace. It is forecast to expand by 0.9 percent in 2022 and by 1.3 percent in 2023.

The British economic growth slowed last year on weaker global growth and elevated Brexit uncertainties. The bank said uneasiness over the near-term impact of the exit has since receded, while investment intentions appeared to have recovered.

