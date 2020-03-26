UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Of England Maintains Key Rate At 0.1%, Confirms Stimulus Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%, Confirms Stimulus Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

The Bank of England announced on Thursday it maintained its key rate at 0.1 percent and proceeded with the stimulating policies unveiled last week in response to the coronavirus epidemic, warning of an uncertain outlook and underlining the uniqueness of the ongoing crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Bank of England announced on Thursday it maintained its key rate at 0.1 percent and proceeded with the stimulating policies unveiled last week in response to the coronavirus epidemic, warning of an uncertain outlook and underlining the uniqueness of the ongoing crisis.

"Our MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%," the bank said in a statement.

The bank also confirmed the increase of its holdings of UK government and corporate bonds to 645 billion British pounds ($749 billion) from previous 435 billion British pounds, which was announced last week in a bid to support the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The nature of the epidemic's impact on the economy differs from any of the previous crises, with outlook being highly uncertain, the central bank warned.

"There is little evidence as yet to assess the precise magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19. It is probable that global GDP will fall sharply during the first half of this year. Unemployment is likely to rise rapidly across a range of economies, as suggested by early indicators," the bank said.

Earlier this month, the bank has already lowered its key rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent on March 11 and then by another 15 basis points to 0.1 percent on March 19.

Related Topics

UK Bank March From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

43 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

43 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

46 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

48 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

51 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.