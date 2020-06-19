Bank of England pumps out 100bn extra stimulus

The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought.

The BoE, reporting on the outcome of a regular meeting, said policymakers voted to hike the central bank's quantitative easing stimulus by the equivalent of $126 billion or 112 billion euros, while leaving its key interest rate at a record-low 0.10 percent.