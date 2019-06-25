UrduPoint.com
Bank Of Georgia To Allocate Over $360,000 To Tourism In Wake Of Russia's Flight Ban

The Bank of Georgia pledged on Monday that it would allocate an additional 1 million lari (over $360,000) for the development of tourism in Georgia in the wake of Moscow's decision to ban flights to Tbilisi and evacuate Russian tourists from the country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Bank of Georgia pledged on Monday that it would allocate an additional 1 million lari (over $360,000) for the development of tourism in Georgia in the wake of Moscow's decision to ban flights to Tbilisi and evacuate Russian tourists from the country.

"We believe in Georgia's unlimited opportunities and its success despite the challenges ... The Bank of Georgia continues to promote tourism and will allocate 1 million lari for its development in the summer season," the bank posted on Facebook.

On June 20, protests erupted in the Georgian capital after the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which was having a meeting in the parliament hall, addressed the audience in Russian from the speaker's seat.

The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree temporarily banning flights from Russia to Georgia and ordering the government to help return Russian tourists who are already in Georgia, after Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that Moscow was interested in the unrest in Tbilisi and called Russia an "enemy." Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, described Zourabichvili's remarks as unprofessional and suggested that the head of state was either unaware of what was going on or intentionally distorted the situation.

Meanwhile, over 20 percent of all tourists who visited Georgia in 2018 were from Russia, according to Georgian statistics.

