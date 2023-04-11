Close
Bank Of Russia Vows To Assist Russian Banks In US-Like Crisis Scenario

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia said on Monday that it will assist Russian banks if a US-like scenario unfolds in the country and banks have to sell their held-to-maturity securities.

"We have also considered a riskier scenario comparable to that which took place in the United States when banks had to sell their held-to-maturity securities ... If a similar situation is to occur, the Bank of Russia will be prepared to assist the Russian banking sector by liquidity provision measures, which were used successfully during the crises of 2020 and 2022," the statement read.

The Bank of Russia pointed out that if Russian banks had to sell their held-to-maturity securities, realized losses would be more significant. The yield growth by 5 p.p. would cause realization of losses of 1.

58 trillion rubles (almost $19 billion).

"As a result, only eight banks (holding 0.62% of all assets in the banking sector) will have their capital adequacy ratio lower than the regulatory value," the statement added.

In March, several US banks dealing with cryptocurrency companies collapsed, Silvergate Bank being the first of them, followed by the New York-based Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history.

Due to a massive bank run, the banks were forced to sell their held-to-maturity securities at a lower mark-to-market price to satisfy deposit withdrawals, causing the losses on these assets to become realized and thus dealing a fatal blow to the banks' ability to continue to operate.

