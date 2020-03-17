UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Robbery Suspect From Canada Extradited To Singapore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

Bank robbery suspect from Canada extradited to Singapore

A suspect in a rare Singapore bank robbery is set to face charges in the Asian city-state after four years avoiding extradition to the country as he attempted to reach his native Canada, authorities said Tuesday

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):A suspect in a rare Singapore bank robbery is set to face charges in the Asian city-state after four years avoiding extradition to the country as he attempted to reach his native Canada, authorities said Tuesday.

Singapore police and the country's public prosecutor said in a joint statement that David James Roach had been sent back by Britain after being detained there in 2018 en route to Canada.

His arrest followed an earlier spell in a Thailand jail on charges related to carrying stolen cash after Roach initially fled Singapore for Bangkok in 2016, the statement said.

Thai authorities refused to send him to Singapore as the countries do not have an extradition treaty.

He is scheduled to be charged in court later Tuesday with robbery and money laundering related to allegations that he stole Sg$30,000 ($22,000) from a Standard Chartered bank branch after strolling in and presenting a threatening note.

In a bid to get its extradition request approved, Singapore agreed to a demand from London that Roach not face corporal punishment if convicted.

Floggings with a heavy rattan cane, a legacy of British colonial rule, are a common punishment in Singapore, and convicted bank robbers face a minimum penalty of six strokes as well as at least two years in jail.

But Britain abolished caning for criminals decades ago and refuses to extradite anyone to a country where it exists.

Bank robberies are extremely rare in Singapore, where a zero-tolerance approach to crime has made the country one of Asia's safest cities.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Canada Jail Robbery Bank London David Singapore Bangkok Money Criminals 2016 2018 From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens&#0 ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St col ..

2 minutes ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

54 seconds ago

Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

57 seconds ago

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

13 minutes ago

Wuhan Zall back in China - and straight into coron ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.