Banking Systems of Iran, Russia Are Connected, They Will Not Depend on SWIFT - Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The banking payment systems of Iran and Russia are already connected with each other, banks will soon be able to open accounts for companies in both countries and make payments without using SWIFT, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Today, the banking payment systems of Iran and Russia are already fully connected with each other. Soon, banks of both states, having created a legislative infrastructure, will be able to open accounts for their companies," Khandouzi said.