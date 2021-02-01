UrduPoint.com
Banks In Myanmar Reopen After Internet Access Restored - Military-Owned Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:41 PM

Banks in Myanmar Reopen After Internet Access Restored - Military-Owned Media

Banks across Myanmar reopened on Monday after the internet connection was restored, the military-owned Myawaddy news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Banks across Myanmar reopened on Monday after the internet connection was restored, the military-owned Myawaddy news outlet reported.

Myawaddy refuted reports that banks suspended operations indefinitely and said that they just experienced problems with access to the internet. According to the military-owned media outlet, banks resumed their operations after the internet connection became stable again.

Earlier in the day, most banks and ATM machines were reported to be out of service in several cities, including Yangon, and people started queuing up at the few ATMs that did not halt operations.

Major internet disruptions across Myanmar occurred after the country imposed a state of emergency following a military coup.

Myanmar's State Counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid just mere hours before the first session of the new parliament. Some other members of the country's ruling party were also detained. Myanmar's military earlier vowed to "take action" against what they say were voter fraud in the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Dozens of foreign countries have issued statements in condemnation of the coup and called on the military to release all detained government officials and lawmakers.

