UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Must Constructively Help Steer US Economy Out Of COVID-19 Crisis - Fed Vice Chair

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Banks Must Constructively Help Steer US Economy Out of COVID-19 Crisis - Fed Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US banks have to lend in constructive and flexible ways to steer the economy out of the crisis brought about by measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Banking organizations must continue to work constructively with borrowers, offering them the flexibility to weather a hardship they could not expect and did not create," Quarles told the US Senate Banking Committee.

Critics of the US government's economic relief response to the COVID-19 crisis have claimed that Wall Street was getting bailed out and individuals and small businesses have been effectively abandoned.

Banking Committee ranking member Sherrod Brown told the hearing earlier that the Trump administration was focusing on helping the biggest companies in the hope those would help the smaller firms, but such an outcome would never materialize.

Planned cuts to social welfare programs were also adding to the pain of average tax payers, Brown said.

Quarles said during the hearing that the Federal Reserve has made targeted changes to capital requirements to enable banks use their balance sheets more effectively to support customers and the functioning of the financial markets.

"Because of these measures, and the strong foundations on which they were built, banking organizations are well-positioned to serve as a source of strength, not strain, in the current crisis," Quarles said. "The storm, however, is not over. Banks must still manage the challenges of operating during a public health emergency."

The US fiscal response to the COVID-19 has resulted in Congress passing trillions of Dollars in stimulus and aid, of which at least $454 billion was for the Treasury Department to specifically support Federal Reserve programs.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Weather Storm Trump Congress Market Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

31 minutes ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

31 minutes ago

UAE efficiently manages COVID-19, builds healthcar ..

1 hour ago

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

1 hour ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.