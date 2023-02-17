UrduPoint.com

Banksy's Mural To Be Cut Out Of Wall In UK's Kent For Sale - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) An artwork by UK artist Banksy dubbed "Valentine's Day Mascara" and dedicated to the issue of domestic violence against women, will be cut out of the wall in the southeastern UK county of Kent for sale, media reported on Friday.

The mural was painted on a wall in the town of Margate, England on Monday.

The chief executive of London-based Red Eight Gallery, Julian Usher, confirmed that the homeowner had instructed the gallery to conduct a "safe removal" of the artwork and said the move would be "doable" but "complicated" because it would require cutting a 2-by-3 meter (6.

5-by-10 feet) section out of the wall, as cited by the Kent Online newspaper.

The painting might be displayed in Margate's Turner Gallery, but the information has not been confirmed yet, the report added.

Banksy, whose real identity is still shrouded in mystery, has been active since the 1990s and is widely considered an artist who changed the mass perception of street art. The artist's works, drawing attention to political, military, capitalist, moralization and other issues, are usually removed together with a wall or a visible surface they were painted on.

