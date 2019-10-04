(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) An artwork by famous UK street artist Banksy, depicting members of the UK parliament as chimpanzees, has been sold for the record 9.9 million Pounds ($12.2 million) at an auction at Sotheby's, the art dealer said.

"Banksy's monumental painting of the House of Commons overrun with parliamentary primates sells to applause at 9,879,500 - 9 times its previous record - after a 13 minute bidding battle," Sotheby's wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

The painting called "Devolved Parliament" was first showcased in 2009 during the graffiti artist's "Banksy versus Bristol Museum" exhibition in his home city, which attracted 300,000 viewers.