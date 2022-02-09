Banned Belarus skier flees to Poland

UrduPoint.com

Belarusian cross-country skier and retired Olympian Sergei Dolidovich has said his family fled to Poland after his daughter was barred from competing amid a crackdown on dissent

Belarusian cross-country skier and retired Olympian Sergei Dolidovich has said his family fled to Poland after his daughter was barred from competing amid a crackdown on dissent.

Ex-Soviet Belarus is in the throes of an ongoing crackdown following protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed a disputed victory in a 2020 election.

Dozens of professional athletes and coaches have been dismissed from national teams and several have been jailed.

Sergei Dolidovich, 48, has represented Belarus at seven Olympic Games and now coaches his 17-year-old daughter Darya.

"We left but we will be back," Sergei Dolidovich said Tuesday in a post on Facebook, adding that he and his family are now in Warsaw.

In January, Darya Dolidovich was barred from competing internationally after Belarusian officials de-activated her International Ski Federation (FIS) code.

The same happened to another Belarusian skier and Olympic hopeful Sviatlana Andryiuk.

Dolidovich -- who openly shares his pro-opposition stance -- believes that his daughter was punished for his opposition views.

The Belarusian Olympic team was marred by scandal last year after athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya claimed her country was forcing her to leave the Tokyo Olympics after she criticised Belarus's athletics federation on social media.

Tsimanouskaya sought protection with Olympics officials and then took refuge in EU member Poland, saying she feared for her life if forced to return home.

