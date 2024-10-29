Open Menu

Banned UN Agency Says Working To Keep Gaza People 'alive'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM

An official from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, banned by Israel this week, said Tuesday the organisation was "irreplaceable" as its network helps sustain the people of war-ravaged Gaza

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An official from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, banned by Israel this week, said Tuesday the organisation was "irreplaceable" as its network helps sustain the people of war-ravaged Gaza.

Despite international concerns, including from Washington, Israeli lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly voted to bar the agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel and east Jerusalem.

For more than seven decades, UNRWA has provided critical support to Palestinian refugees.

But the agency has faced mounting criticism from Israeli officials, escalating since the start of war in Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attacks last year.

But Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA's spokesman in Jerusalem, called the agency the backbone of humanitarian work in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

"UNRWA is irreplaceable, UNRWA is essential. That remains a fact, whatever the legislation that was passed yesterday," Fowler, who called the bill "an outrage", told AFP in an interview at the agency's compound in east Jerusalem.

With around 18,000 staff the occupied West Bank and Gaza, including 13,000 education staff and 1,500 healthcare workers, UNRWA has delivered vital aid since 1949.

Fowler said UNRWA hopes the decision will be rescinded, and is "not in the mindset" of thinking of replacement.

"It is on the international community that if this moves forward, and on the Israeli authorities as members of the international community, to say what the plan B is", should the decision be enforced in three months.

Unlike other UN agencies, which rely on external partners, UNRWA directly employs teachers and healthcare staff of its own, including 13,000 staff in Gaza.

"The entire UN system and other international players rely on UNRWA's logistical networks, on UNRWA's staff to do what is necessary to try to keep the population of Gaza alive. We are the backbone", said Fowler.

"So the question is, who would be the people who would do this stuff?" he added.

