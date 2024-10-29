Open Menu

Banned UN Agency Says Working To Keep Gaza People 'alive'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 08:56 PM

An official from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, banned by Israel this week, said Tuesday the organisation was "irreplaceable" as its network helps sustain the people of war-ravaged Gaza

Despite international concerns, including from Washington, Israeli lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly voted to bar the agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel and east Jerusalem.

For more than seven decades, UNRWA has provided critical support to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA said 230 of its staff have been killed since the beginning of the war.

Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA's spokesman in Jerusalem, called the agency the backbone of humanitarian work in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

"UNRWA is irreplaceable, UNRWA is essential. That remains a fact, whatever the legislation that was passed yesterday," Fowler, who called the law "an outrage", told AFP in an interview at the agency's compound in east

Jerusalem.

With around 18,000 staff in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, including 13,000 education staff and 1,500 healthcare workers, UNRWA has delivered vital aid since 1949.

